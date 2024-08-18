Video: Man City’s Pep Guardiola labels Chelsea man “stubborn” ahead of Premier League opener

Man City begin the defence of their Premier League title with an away trip to Stamford Bridge and the clash sees Pep Guardiola reunited with an old friend in Enzo Maresca.

The Italian coach was part of the City manager’s staff when the Manchester club won the treble during the 2022/23 campaign before leaving the Etihad Stadium to join Leicester City as the Foxes’ head coach.

Maresca now finds himself in the Chelsea hot seat and ahead of the two meeting each other on Sunday, Guardiola has labelled the new Blues coach as “stubborn” and says that he rates the 44-year-old very highly.

“I said that I have a very high opinion about him. So first of all, he’s a friend, and I’m happy for him,” Guardiola told Sky Sports pre-match.

“You know, after he decided to go to Leicester and make an incredible campaign and when Chelsea knocked on the door, it’s difficult to refuse.

“He deserves the best, lovely guy and top manager, clear ideas, so stubborn, and to be a manager you have to be stubborn. Otherwise, the results in the bad moments make you doubt. When you are stubborn, nothing will happen and, yeah, happy to see him again in a dugout.”

Watch: Man City’s Pep Guardiola labels Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca as “stubborn”