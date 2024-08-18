Pep Guardiola gives interesting Manchester United prediction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has commented on Manchester United’s upcoming campaign after a busy summer transfer window.

After winning a record four Premier League titles in a row, Manchester City embark on another campaign with ambitions of extending that incredible run even further as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Sunday evening.

But just like last season, they will likely be pushed to the wire with several teams improving over the summer including Liverpool and Arsenal.

While discussing the strength of Premier League sides, Guardiola was complimentary towards rivals Manchester United and praised the signings that they made over the summer.

“Arsenal are not necessary to talk about. Liverpool are not necessary to talk about.” He said via the Express.

“I know the signings of United, they are going to take the momentum and they will be there.”

The Red Devils strengthened their defence bringing in the likes of Mathias De Ligt and Leny Yoro while adding Joshua Zirkzee to their attacking line.

The Dutch centre-forward showed just why he was a top target for a lot of European sides as he scored the winning goal on his debut at Old Trafford in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Fulham.

De Ligt also made an appearance from the bench but Yoro was missing after suffering an injury against Arsenal in pre-season which kept him sidelined.