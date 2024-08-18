Stats from £58m talent’s first Chelsea start shows he was worth every penny

After a year at Stamford Bridge, Romeo Lavia made his first Chelsea start against Man City on Sunday and the midfielder’s performance showed that the £58m spent on the 20-year-old was worth every penny.

The London club won the race for the Belgian last August having secured Lavia from Southampton as part of a £58m deal. Liverpool were also in the running for the youngster but the player opted to move to West London.

Lavia endured a horror 2023/24 campaign at Chelsea as he missed the entire campaign due to injury issues aside from a 32-minute appearance against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last December.

The Belgian showed the world what he could do at Southampton and fans of the Blues have had to wait patiently to witness that at their club. The 20-year-old had a promising pre-season under Enzo Maresca and that resulted in the Italian starting the player against Man City on Sunday.

Fans at Stamford Bridge watched Lavia shine against the Premier League champions and the underlying stats were very impressive.

Chelsea talent Romeo Lavia’s impressive stats against Man City

Lavia lasted 67 minutes against Man City on Sunday before being subbed off for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Chelsea fans would have been very happy with what they witnessed as the 20-year-old showed them that he was worth every penny of his £58m transfer fee.

According to Statman Dave, Lavia finished the match with a 97% pass accuracy, 38/39 passes completed, 13/14 final third passes completed, six ball recoveries, 3/4 tackles won, three interceptions and one big chance created.

The Chelsea star put in a brilliant all-round display and is a big positive on a day that Maresca’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat.