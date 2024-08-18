Leeds told striker could join them only for £19m transfer fee

Leeds United reportedly face paying around £19million for the potential transfer of Norwich City forward Josh Sargent.

The 24-year-old scored 16 goals in all competitions last season and looks like someone who could add real spark to Daniel Farke’s slightly unconvincing Leeds side.

Sargent is a United States international and is also attracting interest from MLS giants Cincinnati, who have another USMNT player in the form of Weston McKennie on their radar as well.

Leeds can probably get this deal done if they pay the £19m asking price for him, but it’s not yet 100% clear if they’ll be going ahead with this as their top target.

It will also be interesting to see if Sargent himself prefers the prospect of a move back to America, as it could well be tempting for him to have a spell back playing in his home country.

Still, Leeds are a big club and will likely be one of the main teams chasing promotion to the Premier League this season.