Tottenham and Leicester City have reportedly agreed on a £20million transfer deal for Oliver Skipp to move from Spurs to the Foxes in a permanent deal.

Skipp hasn’t been a regular for Tottenham in his time at the north London club, but the 23-year-old looks like he could be a key performer for a number of Premier League clubs.

According to David Ornstein, a deal is now in place for Skipp to move to Leicester, with the former England Under-21 international set to have his medical with the Foxes today…

Skipp should have a decent impact at Leicester, and fans of Steve Cooper’s side will hope this can give the club a major boost in their bid to stay in the Premier League this season.

Leicester won promotion from the Championship last term, but, according to the Sun, could be facing two separate points deductions this season relating to Financial Fair Play.

Leicester fans will hope the Skipp deal can still be done without further breaking any rules, whilst also improving the team’s fortunes on the pitch in what could be a very challenging campaign after the club also lost manager Enzo Maresca and star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea earlier in the summer.

