Video: Sky Sports pundit impressed with what he saw from young Man City star

Manchester City
Man City began the defence of their Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday and Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards was impressed with the performance of new signing Savinho. 

The winger arrived at the Manchester club from Troyes this summer as part of a €40m deal having been a crucial part of Girona’s impressive campaign in La Liga last season.

The Brazilian talent made his official Man City debut in the FA Community Shield last week but featured for the first time in the Premier League against Chelsea as Pep Guardiola opted to start with the 20-year-old.

Savinho impressed at Stamford Bridge before having to go off with an injury and the speedy winger caught the eye of Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards.

The former Man City defender was praising the performance of his old club against Chelsea before adding in about the Brazilian talent on Sky Sports: “Debut from Savinho who looked really well before he got injured.”

