Todd Boehly was spotted leaving Stamford Bridge early after former player Mateo Kovacic grabbed Manchester City’s second goal.

The Blues lost their opening game of the season against reigning champions Manchester City at home in a relatively close game.

Erling Haaland got off the mark in the 18th minute to give his side the breakthrough before Kovacic then made it two in the 83rd minute with an incredible long-range effort that bounced in off of the post.

Just moments after the goal went in, Chelsea owner Boehly was spotted leaving his seat and heading towards the exit.

Todd Boehly has had enough. He has left the stadium. He is not going to watch the remainder of the match — Fernansh Era (@BrunoFernanshh) August 18, 2024