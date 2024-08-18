Pundit admits he’s surprised clubs haven’t signed Ivan Toney from Brentford yet

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has admitted he’s a bit surprised that none of the bigger clubs in the Premier League have signed Ivan Toney from Brentford yet.

The England international is out of the Brentford squad for today’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace, and it’s already been confirmed by Bees manager Thomas Frank that it’s related to a transfer, even if a deal is not done yet.

Toney has shone during his time at Brentford and the Independent recently linked him with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, so it could be that the 28-year-old will still have big-name suitors before the end of this window.

See below as Sky Sports pundits discuss the situation, with Sturridge making it clear he thinks Toney could have an impact at a bigger club, even if he wouldn’t necessarily be the kind of signing made with the view of being an automatic starter in every game…

Toney would surely do a job for Chelsea right now as they need a few more experienced players in their youthful squad, while the Blues are also clearly lacking a prolific centre-forward, with Nicolas Jackson not quite looking ready yet to be the first choice up front in Enzo Maresca’s side.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Toney, and how today’s decision by Thomas Frank to leave him out of the Brentford squad impacts his situation in the final two weeks of the window.