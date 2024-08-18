Ange Postecoglou provides update on the future of Tottenham talent who had “good pre-season”

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Djed Spence will not leave the North London club this summer as the full-back has fitted “really well” into the Australian coach’s squad.

It was reported this week that the former Celtic boss has already told Spence that he wants the defender to stay and be part of his Spurs squad for the upcoming campaign having been impressed by the right-back during pre-season.

The defender’s application and ability in both training sessions and matches have impressed coaches at Tottenham this summer and as a result, Postecoglou has plans for the 24-year-old, reports football.london.

The Spurs boss has now confirmed this publicly having admitted that Tottenham will need Spence for the new season as the Premier League club will play a lot of football upon their return to Europe.

“He’s had a good pre-season and he trained really well. He seems to have fit into the group really well,” Postecoglou said about the defender via Fabrizio Romano.

“He gives us some good options into the season where with European football we’re going to have more challenges.”

The 2024/25 campaign is very important for Djed Spence’s career

Spence has struggled for game time at Tottenham since arriving two summers ago from Middlesbrough, being sent out on loan to Rennes, Leeds and Genoa for most of that time.

The 2024/25 campaign could be the season the full-back has been waiting for in North London as Postecoglou seems keen to offer the defender a chance to prove himself.

The 24-year-old can play in both full-back roles and that will stand to the Englishman when it comes to getting minutes on the pitch during the campaign. The defender is unlikely to surpass Pedro Porro or Destiny Udogie to start at Spurs, however, he can try and make it hard for Postcoglou to leave him out each week.