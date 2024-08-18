Tottenham Hotspur midfield star wants surprise exit

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso reportedly wants to leave the North London club before the summer transfer window closes.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are preparing for their opening contest of the new Premier League season as they face newly promoted Leicester City on Monday night.

Spurs fans will be quietly confident about the upcoming campaign after the arrival of Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke over the past few weeks who can hopefully plug some holes in their squad.

But the Australian manager has also opted to get some names off the books with several players departing the club with Oliver Skipp looking set to join Leicester City.

According to Fabrizio Romano on the Daily Briefing, there is another midfielder who wants to leave the club, Lo Celso, with the Argentine international struggling to garner any meaningful minutes over the past season.

“Aston Villa and Real Betis are interested but there could be more clubs, it’s an open situation with these two clubs leading the race,” he said on the Daily Briefing.

“But it’s really open and there could be surprises. For sure, Lo Celso wants to leave Tottenham and his plan is clear.”

The 28-year-old joined the club from Real Betis in 2019 and has spent several seasons on loan back in La Liga after struggling to find his form in England.