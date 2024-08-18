Tottenham readying £27m offer for South American ace, talks underway

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the AS Monaco defender Vanderson.

The 23-year-old Brazilian right-back has been linked with a move away from Ligue 1 and Tottenham are prepared to provide him with an exit route. The North London club recently sanctioned the departure of Emerson Royal and they are looking at potential replacements.

Vanderson has been quite impressive for Monaco and his performances have caught the attention of the North London outfit. According to journalist Bruno Andrade, Spurs are now preparing an offer of around £27 million for the Brazilian defender and talks are already underway with the French club regarding a potential move.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure an agreement with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Vanderson would be a quality addition

Vanderson has shown his quality in the French league and he has the technical attributes to succeed in English as well. He could compete with Pedro Porro for the starting spot at Tottenham. The opportunity to move to England will be quite attractive for the player as well. The 23-year-old will want to compete at the highest level and take on new challenges. Tottenham could provide him with the opportunity he needs.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need to add more quality and depth to their squad this summer. They will be competing in the UEFA Europa League and Ange Postecoglou will need to rotate his squad to keep them fresh. Signing players like Vanderson would give him the option to shuffle his pack from time to time.

Spurs have a talented squad at their disposal, but they need more depth if they want to do well across multiple competitions. The Brazilian will add quality and depth to the side and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running in English football if the transfer goes through.