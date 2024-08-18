Transfer news: TWO Chelsea deals almost done, Arsenal agree fee for major signing, and more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Joao Felix and Conor Gallagher transfer deals now at final stages

I thought I’d start with another update on one of the craziest sagas of the summer as we get closer to the ‘here we go’ on the Joao Felix and Conor Gallagher deals – a second ‘here we go’ in the case of Gallagher and Atletico Madrid. As of last night, we can say that Chelsea and Atletico have now advanced to the final stages of the Felix negotiation.

So, they are now working on the final details for Felix to return to Chelsea, and for Gallagher to join Atletico Madrid. As previously reported, the final fee for Felix is not going to be something like €65-70m as has been reported in Spain, but something lower, closer to €40m or maximum €45m, but probably a structure of €40m plus add-ons.

They are still working on it, there are still some details to clarify, sometimes when there are so many different players, agents, intermediaries and other people involved, they have to fix many things, but they are planning to get this deal done.

One important thing to remember is that on Wednesday Atletico are planning to unveil their new signings at their stadium, so although this is not an official deadline, they would love to have Gallagher there after such a long and crazy saga. They’re working to get it done and I’ll keep you posted on the details of when it looks like finally being completed.

Mikel Merino to Arsenal really close, plus two potential exits

We are at the final meters and final details of the Mikel Merino to Arsenal deal, with my sources indicating that it could be something like 24-48 hours before we can say ‘here we go’ – it’s really, really close. They’re almost there, working on the final steps, and then Merino will become a new Arsenal player.

There is already an agreement on the final fee, and the clubs have been working in the last two or three weeks on the payment terms, the deal structure, the add-ons, and they are now getting closer on all the details of the deal.

Merino is extremely close to becoming an Arsenal player, and he can’t wait to play for Mikel Arteta after some conversations with the Gunners manager. Similarly to the Calafiori saga, Merino is super attracted to the project and believes Arsenal is the perfect place to be.

Merino was not called up for Real Sociedad’s opening game in La Liga, while the manager of the club also confirmed it was better not to call the player up because of negotiations with another club. Of course, that club is Arsenal, and the negotiations are very advanced. Arsenal director Edu has been in Spain in recent days to advance the deal, so we’re getting closer and closer to the ‘here we go’.

I also expect things to happen soon for Aaron Ramsdale. He is on the list for some clubs, while Arsenal’s preference is for a permanent transfer, so let’s see if they find some solutions or not. Arsenal are also preparing for Joan Garcia to be their new backup goalkeeper in case Ramsdale will leave.

Another player who could leave Arsenal is Jakub Kiwior, who was left out of the matchday squad against Wolves yesterday even though he wasn’t injured. There’s a serious possibility for Kiwior to leave but my sources guarantee to me that as of today, there are no concrete talks with any particular club.

It’s not the case of one specific club already being in negotiations for Kiwior at this moment in time. My understanding, though, is that Kiwior would love to return to Italy.

Kingsley Coman one to watch towards the end of the transfer window

A name to watch for the final 13 days of the transfer window will be Kingsley Coman. The Bayern Munich winger can leave on loan, or on loan with a buy clause – these details are being discussed, but Coman can leave and the player is also giving his priority to an exit.

So, there could be movement and let’s see if Paris Saint-Germain will go for it after showing some interest. They are not advancing yet in a strong way, though he’s one of the players they’re considering. There is also interest from the Premier League, so things could happen there, and there’s also Barcelona.

We know Barca have been linked with wingers, but the situation with Nico Williams became complicated, while Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made it clear that Luis Diaz is not leaving, so now Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the situation of Coman. They’ve already had some contacts and they know he can leave on loan, though there’s also the issue of the Frenchman being on a big salary at Bayern. Still, he’s a player appreciated by Hansi Flick and he could be a solution for Barca in the final days.

Let’s see what happens, because Coman is not the only name on Barca’s list, but he’s one of the candidates for the winger position, and it’s the same with some Premier League clubs, so keep an eye on Coman because things could happen towards the end of the window.

Discussions also continue over the possibility of bringing Joao Cancelo back to Barca. He’s high on their list and it will depend on Manchester City and Barca talks; not on the player as he’s clearly open to joining the club and returning in Spain. Talks will follow, so let’s see what happens.

Liverpool still working behind the scenes

Arne Slot enjoyed a win on his Premier League debut as Liverpool manager, and fans will also have noticed him hinting at signings when he spoke after the game.

There’s the Giorgi Mamardashvili story still on for the future, for 2025; then for sure we could see some movement for the final two weeks this summer. Liverpool are exploring options, it could be on different positions, so there’s movement and there could be things to happen these two weeks.

There are no concrete names to mention yet, so Liverpool fans will have to be patient, but they’re exploring possibilities and I will update you as soon as I can.

Real Madrid’s transfer window is closed

I wouldn’t expect any major movement at Real Madrid before the end of the summer as Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that their transfer window is closed. Maybe if there’s an opportunity to send some young players on loan, we could see that happen, but they will not be making any big signings, and none of their big names will be leaving.

We had rumours, for example, about Eder Militao and Saudi, but there is interest from Saudi clubs in many Real Madrid players. So the links are true to a certain extent, because Real Madrid have fantastic players and it would be great for the image of the Saudi Pro League, but at the same time, Real Madrid’s door is completely closed to the possibility of big-name exits.

Real Madrid are not accepting offers, so for Militao there is no chance of him leaving – Real Madrid consider him a crucial player and they also know that David Alaba is not ready yet in terms of full fitness, so the idea is to absolutely continue with Militao also after extending his contract a few months ago.

In other news…

Marc Guehi – There’s still no agreement between Newcastle and Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi, the reports are accurate. Newcastle still want to sign Guehi but there’s still no agreement and so this week talks will continue to understand if they can find a way or not. In case Guehi stays, Palace have prepared new deal proposal for him.

Tammy Abraham – Despite reports, I’m not aware of anything imminent now for Abraham. I don’t have confirmation on West Ham, for Saudi there are different movements now so it’s not something close or concrete. Abraham has been high on Milan’s list for weeks but they’ve many players and they decided to invest on different positions.

Giovani Lo Celso – Aston Villa and Real Betis are interested but there could be more clubs, it’s an open situation with these two clubs leading the race. But it’s really open and there could be surprises. For sure, Lo Celso wants to leave Tottenham and his plan is clear.