2024 Newcastle signing set to leave the club after only six weeks

Newcastle United are reportedly already looking set to send 2024 signing Odysseas Vlachodimos out on loan.

The Greece international goalkeeper joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest back in July, but it already seems like his stay at St James’ Park is going to be a relatively short tone.

It’s not yet clear where Vlachodimos will be going, but it seems unlikely that he’ll be staying with Eddie Howe’s side this season after failing to make the matchday squad for yesterday’s opening Premier League game against Southampton.

NUFC fans will perhaps feel surprised and disappointed not to get the chance to see more of Vlachodimos, who did well in some pre-season games, but who still seems to be behind Martin Dubravka as the club’s main backup ‘keeper.

Newcastle will likely now try to find a suitor for Vlachodimos before the transfer deadline in just under two weeks’ time, and it will be interesting to see how many suitors emerge for the 30-year-old.

Vlachodimos has also previously played for the likes of Benfica and Panathinaikos.