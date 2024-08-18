West Ham are considering a move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham with the London Stadium his most likely destination according to reports in Italy.

It’s been all change this summer with Julen Lopetegui the new man in charge and the Hammers have been busy in the window making a number of signings.

The club have added some real quality with the likes of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Jean-Clair Todibo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Niclas Fullkrug all joining.

West Ham Abraham’s most likely destination

The Hammers will be aiming for European qualification and an improvement on the ninth placed finish of last season.

Despite making a number of signings it’s likely West Ham will look to do more business before the window closes at the end of the month.

The addition of Fullkrug will hopefully take some of the goalscoring burden off Jarrod Bowen, but it appears another striker could possibly be on his way.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham is the most likely destination for the Abrraham this summer, with Roma said to want €25m for the striker.

The Englishman came through the ranks at Chelsea, but left the club in the summer of 2021 to join Roma where he’s scored 37 goals and provided 13 assists in 119 appearances.

The 26-year-old has two years remaining on his deal in the Italian capital and is believed to be surplus to requirements following the arrival of Artem Dovbyk from Girona.

Abraham would be a great acquisition for West Ham as they look to further refresh their forward options but it remains to be seen if they are prepared to pay the fee or can afford to do it.

Aside from Fullkrug the Hammers have Michail Antonio and Danny Ings as their other striker options and with the greatest of respect to the pair West Ham could definitively do with more quality in the centre forward position.