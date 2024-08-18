West Ham are reportedly set to turn their attention to the signing of Spain and PSG midfield star Carlos Soler.

Julen Lopetegui got his managerial career at the Hammers off to a rough start after his side lost 2-1 against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The Spanish manager has had a busy summer at the London club with a host of players joining and leaving throughout the summer with more business expected to occur before the market closes.

A key area of improvement is their numbers in the middle of the park with their performance against Aston Villa emphasising the need for reinforcements.

According to reports from Claret and Hugh, the club are looking to step up their interest in PSG midfielder Soler with the Spaniard struggling for game time at the French club.

The 27-year-old would add some much-needed creativity to the midfield with the Hammers’ attack lacking sharpness.

Lopetegui has already added depth to his defence with Aaron Wan-Bissaka making the switch from Manchester United while Jean-Clair Todibo also joined the London outfit.

The Hammers will now turn their attention to next weekend’s clash with Crystal Palace before welcoming the Premier League Champions to the London Stadium at the end of the month.