Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has stated that he would love to have Wilfried Zaha back at Selhurst Park this season but a deal for the winger is not possible a year after the player left the London club.

The 31-year-old departed Crystal Palace last summer upon the expiration of his contract in search of a new challenge and that led him to Turkey to play with Galatasaray.

The Turkish side’s Director of Football Cenk Ergun has recently stated that Zaha wants to leave already, despite having a contract until 2026, with the winger hoping for a return to the Premier League.

There have been rumours linking the Crystal Palace legend back to South London after Zaha was left out of Galatasaray’s 2-1 win over Hatayspor last weekend, however, a deal is unlikely.

The Athletic reported this week that tax implications associated with a move from Turkey are likely to scupper the Ivory Coast international’s chances of returning to the Premier League this summer, despite Galatasaray being open to the idea.

This complicates the winger’s future and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is aware of this, admitting that Zaha will not be returning to the Eagles before the transfer window shuts.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish comments on Wilfried Zaha’s future

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parish said via WearePalace: “I’d have Wilf Zaha back in a heartbeat. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’ll be possible this summer.”

This news is unlikely to bother Palace fans as the club are going in the right direction under Oliver Glasner. The Eagles currently have a very exciting forward trio in Mateta, Eze and Kamada; therefore, there is no need for the 31-year-old anymore in South London.

Zaha will always be a Eagles legend but that chapter has now closed.