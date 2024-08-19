Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

He is not a key starter for them and the 26-year-old wants to leave the club in search of regular playing time. According to Football Insider, Ajax have expressed an interest in signing the goalkeeper and Premier League side Wolves are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Ramsdale is desperate for an exit from Arsenal and it will be interesting to see if any club is willing to provide him with the exit route. The goalkeeper is reportedly frustrated with the situation at Arsenal. He wants to play regularly and they will not be able to provide him with that platform. Ramsdale has previously shown his quality in the Premier League and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for most clubs in the country.

The Englishman will look to get his career back on track with regular football now. He is relatively young for a goalkeeper and Ramsdale has his best years ahead of himself.

Arsenal will look to cash in on Aaron Ramsdale

Meanwhile, Arsenal will look recoup some money for him and invest the proceeds from his departure into the playing squad. Arsenal have been quite active in the transfer market and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal will be hoping to fight for the league title this season and they need a quality squad with sufficient depth. They are up against one of the best teams in the world and they will need to improve in order to beat Manchester City to the title.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old goalkeeper will be hoping to finalise this exit soon and focus on his football once again.