Saudi Side Al-Ahli remain in talks to sign Ivan Toney after having a £35m bid rejected last week according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite wanting to play Toney was left out of the Brentford squad for their 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The England international currently has one year left on his deal and is expected to leave this summer, although a potential move to the Saudi Pro League if it materialises would be a surprise.

Al-Ahli remain in talks for Toney

Toney was strongly linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in January, with Brentford believed to value him at around £100m at that stage.

However, interest from the London clubs appears to have cooled, whilst the 28-year-old was also linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham earlier this summer.

Of course it can’t be ruled out that Chelsea, United or indeed any other suitors come in with a late move, but Toney seemingly doesn’t have a huge number of options available to him.

It’s been reported that Al-Ahli have a strong interest and he’s their number one target and Romano has reported they are still in talks with both Brentford and Toney’s camp.

He took to X.com and said:

“Al Ahli remain in talks to sign Ivan Toney after £35m bid rejected by Brentford last week. Negotiations ongoing on both player and club side, still waiting for Toney and his family’s decision. As exclusively revealed, he’s number one target with two more names on the list.”

Brentford are thought to value Toney in excess of £50m and Ben Jacobs has reported that the striker would want a salary of €22m to consider a move to Saudi Arabia.

Given Toney’s quality it’s a surprise more club’s haven’t seemingly shown their hand yet, and if he were to move to Saudi it could have a potentially negative impact on his England chances with the World cup coming up in 2026.

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough in 2020 and has made 141 appearances for the Bees, scoring 72 goals and providing 23 assists.