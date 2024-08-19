Arsenal reach £6 million transfer compromise with player pushing to leave

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to let Aaron Ramsdale leave on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Arsenal goalkeeper lost his place when Mikel Arteta brought David Raya in, initially on loan, from Brentford 12 months ago.

The Spaniard endured a rocky start to life at the Emirates but quickly cemented his place as his manager’s number one.

Consequently, Ramsdale’s future, just like his starting spot, is less than certain.

The 26-year-old understandably wants to be a team’s first-choice shot-stopper, and according to recent reports, is wanted by Nottingham Forest and Premier League new boys Southampton.

Arsenal willing to let Aaron Ramsdale leave on loan

However, with the Gunners valuing the England international between £30 – 40 million, lower-placed clubs will struggle to afford to buy him outright, leaving a loan their only realistic option.

Football Insider claims clubs could be in with a chance of signing the Stoke-on-Trent-born keeper following Arsenal’s stance softening. The Gunners are now willing to accept loan offers worth £6 million.

During his three years at the Emirates, Ramsdale, who has up to three years left on his deal, has kept 32 clean sheets in 89 games in all competitions.

The 26-year-old remains a player to watch as the August 30th transfer deadline approaches.