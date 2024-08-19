Arsenal signing could be complete within 24 hours after making major breakthrough

Arsenal’s Premier League season was off to a fine start as the Gunners managed to win 2-0 against Wolves in the opening match of the season.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka guided the Gunners to their first win of the season.

They have started the new season just how they ended the last one, although this time they would be hoping to end it in first place.

David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori have been signed by manager Mikel Arteta to strengthen his squad this summer but his business will not stop there.

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino within 24 hours.

The Gunners have been after the midfielder all summer, particularly after the Euros, in which Merino played a crucial role for the Spain national team and helped them to win the tournament.

Arsenal have finally made progress to sign the midfielder over the weekend and the deal could be completed soon.

Merino was left out of Sociedad’s squad for their first La Liga match of the season against Rayo Vallecano.

The Spanish team have realised that the player has made up his mind to join the Premier League giants and they can do nothing to stop him now.

Arsenal are signing a new midfielder to partner with Declan Rice in the heart of the midfield.

Thomas Partey started the first match of the season with Rice in the middle but he is expected to lose his place in the starting line up once Merino joins the club.

Mikel Merino will head straight into the Arsenal line up

The Spain international midfielder could be involved in Arsenal’s next match against Aston Villa.

Arteta would be hoping to take revenge from Unai Emery and Aston Villa, who managed to beat the Gunners 2-0 the last time these two teams met.

That match proved to be a crucial one for both the teams as it cost Arsenal the Premier League title and gave Villa the confidence to seal a top four finish.