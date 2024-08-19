Arsenal have changed their mind and won’t sign a new striker this summer even if Eddie Nketiah leaves the club according to reports.

The Gunners kicked off what they hope will be a title winning campaign with a 2-0 win against Wolves at the Emirates on Saturday.

It’s been a quiet window for Arsenal so far with only Riccardo Calafiori arriving, although Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is expected to join the club.

Arsenal won’t sign a striker this window

Centre forward is an area many thought Arsenal would strengthen in given they lack an out and out goalscorer and they were strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko earlier this summer.

After Sesko decided to stay with the Bundesliga outfit, links to new strikers have been few and far between despite the odd mention of a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

However, Football Insider have reported that Arsenal have changed their plans and they now won’t sign a striker before the end of the window even if Nketiah were to leave.

The report adds that Mikel Arteta believes he has enough options in attack to try and win the Premier League title.

The Gunners currently have Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz as their centre forward options, with Nketiah seemingly not part of the plans.

Havertz opened his account for the season against Wolves, but both him and Jesus aren’t what you would describe as prolific goal scorers.

The striker market isn’t the best and it’s difficult to find the right solution, but it could be seen as a gamble and will require the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to all step up and chip in with goals.

The Gunners have a very good squad and there isn’t a lot of obvious improvements to be made, but you just feel a top quality striker could be the missing piece of the jigsaw and take them from challengers to champions.