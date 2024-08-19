Mikel Arteta hints at transfer plans following Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Wolves

Arsenal’s Premier League season was off to a fine start after the Gunners beat Wolves 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men were comfortable for large periods of the game as goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka made sure that they get off to a perfect start to their season.

Arsenal have managed to sign David Raya permanently this summer as well as bringing Riccardo Calafiori to the club from Bologna. They are close to securing the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who is set to become their third major summer signing.

They have been linked with a move for a striker all summer but now Arteta has provided an interesting update, indicating that he is not ready to make big changes to his side.

While talking to talkSPORT after the Wolves match, Arteta’s comments hinted that he is happy with his options upfront.

“I have faith in [Havertz], we have faith in [Gabriel Jesus], Leandro [Trossard] has played in that position,” Arteta said.

“So we have different qualities in there and the best thing we can do is trust the players that we have and try improve them.

“They are so good and so willing and that’s what we focus on.”

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Brentford’s Ivan Toney have all been linked with the Gunners this summer but Arteta has complete faith in Havertz, who has performed brilliantly for them.

Mikel Arteta trusts Arsenal attackers to do their job this season

After joining the club from Chelsea last summer, Havertz has been a breath of fresh air and has lead the attack for Arsenal well, as seen again against Wolves in their opening match of the season.

Goal scoring was not an issue for the Gunners last season as they only scored five less goals than Premier League winners Manchester City who have one of the best strikers in the world in their team.

Strengthening the midfield was something Arteta wanted this summer and the impending arrival of Merino will solve that issue.