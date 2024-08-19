Aston Villa agree to sell player today to Premier League rivals

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed to let Alex Moreno leave the Midlands.

The full-back’s next destination remains unknown though.

Despite being wanted by Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, Moreno, 31, is also being pursued by two La Liga clubs and one Turkish club.

The final decision will come down to the player but Villa have absolutely no plans to stand in the way of the 31-year-old’s exit.

During his 18 months at Villa Park, Moreno, who has two years left on his deal, has scored two goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.