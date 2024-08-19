Aston Villa agree to sell player today to Premier League rivals

Aston Villa FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed to let Alex Moreno leave the Midlands.

The full-back’s next destination remains unknown though.

Despite being wanted by Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, Moreno, 31, is also being pursued by two La Liga clubs and one Turkish club.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham new signing admits he wasn’t happy with Julen Lopetegui’s team selection
Newcastle identify five senior players who could be shown the door
Man United not giving up on top target as Erik ten Hag desperate to strengthen key area

The final decision will come down to the player but Villa have absolutely no plans to stand in the way of the 31-year-old’s exit.

During his 18 months at Villa Park, Moreno, who has two years left on his deal, has scored two goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

More Stories Alex Moreno

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.