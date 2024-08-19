Aston Villa agree to re-sign player from Manchester City

Aston Villa are set to continue their transfer business this summer as manager Unai Emery eyes additions to his squad.

The Villa manager has been backed by the club this summer in the transfer market after taking the team to the Champions League.

They have managed to sign a number of new players in different positions with their most prominent arrivals being Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen.

The latest player that Villa could add to their squad is Manchester City player Kane Taylor.

According to Football Insider, the West Midlands club have agreed a deal to re-sign Taylor from the Premier League champions.

Villa have agreed personal terms with the player and the fee has also been agreed with the Sky Blues.

Taylor is set to become another young player targeted by Villa this summer.

Their transfer strategy has been focused on bringing young players to the club who have not only shown promise at a young age but also have the ability to improve further.

The player left Villa Park to join Man City in 2019 but after failing to break into Man City’s first team setup, he has made up his mind to move back to Villa.