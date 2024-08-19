Chelsea reach ‘final stages’ in negotiations to sign 24-year-old

Chelsea are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid to re-sign forward Joao Felix.

The Blues have had another busy summer. Already signing nine first-team players, including Pedro Neto from Wolves, Chelsea have once again spent well over £100 million on talent.

And they aren’t done there.

Believed to be working on a two-way, but separate, deal for Romelu Lukaku to trade places with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Chelsea are embroiled in one of the biggest European transfer sagas in recent history.

There is also the small matter of working out Conor Gallagher’s future. The England international has been axed from the Chelsea squad with Atletico Madrid frontrunners for his signature.

The Spanish giants have already reached an agreement with Chelsea but the two clubs have yet to finalise the midfielder’s transfer… That could finally be about to change though.

Joao Felix close to Chelsea return

After Samu Omorodion was the Atletico player of choice to move in the opposite direction, a deal fell through forcing Chelsea to re-negotiate a different player’s transfer — and that player turned out to be former loanee Joao Felix.

The Portugal international spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Stamford Bridge and appears keen to return.

And according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the talented 24-year-old is on the verge of completing his return to London.

?? EXCL: Chelsea are closing in on João Félix deal! Talks are at final stages to get it sealed soon. Verbal agreement almost done with Atlético, final details on structure being completed. TOTAL agreement with João on personal terms as he wants #CFC return. Almost there. pic.twitter.com/J9lqX4GzBO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2024

With just a few details left to be agreed, Chelsea are on the cusp of re-signing Felix in a deal that would free Gallagher up to complete his long-await move to the Metropolitano Stadium.

After Felix, fans’ focus will move to Osimhen and the possibility of the Nigerian leaving Napoli to become Chelsea’s new star striker.