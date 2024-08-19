Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is now closing in on a deal to join Napoli permanently.

The striker was on loan at Roma last season and he scored 21 goals across all competitions. He does not have a future at Chelsea and the Blues are looking to sell him this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli want to sign the player and they have already submitted an official bid for the Belgian international. The two clubs are currently locked in talks regarding the striker and it remains to be seen whether they can finalise an agreement quickly.

Lukaku will look to secure a move away from Chelsea and focus on his football once again. The striker is keen on working with the Napoli manager Antonio Conte. He has played under the Italian manager in the past and the duo helped Inter Milan win the league title.

Napoli move would be ideal for Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku will hope to get back to his best under Conte once again. The Italian manager will look to get the most out of the Belgian international as well. It remains to be seen whether Lukaku can replace Victor Osimhen adequately. The Nigerian international striker is expected to leave Napoli this summer. He has been linked with a move to Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

Romano claims that Osimhen and Lukaku are two separate deals, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Chelsea need to bring in a quality striker this summer and Osimhen would be a tremendous addition. He could share the goalscoring burden with Cole Palmer and transform the Blues in the attack. On the other hand, Lukaku is well settled in Italian football and he could make a big difference for Napoli as well.