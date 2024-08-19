Journalist hints Crystal Palace have agreed deal to sign £57k-a-week ace

Crystal Palace’s season didn’t get off to the best of starts.

The Eagles suffered a 2-1 opening day defeat against Brentford, and will now be looking to bounce back when they play West Ham next weekend.

However, with the transfer window open until the 30th August, the Eagles could still have some business to do and a new player could still feature against the Hammers.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has appeared to hint at a possible new signing for Oliver Glasner.

Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix has been heavily linked with a switch to Selhurst Park and Plettenberg seems to think the move is closer than ever to being completed.

Posting on X, the reliable journalist quoted his earlier post about the 24-year-old centre-back agreeing personal terms with Palace and added a tick symbol — suggesting a deal is set to be announced.

During his four years at Wolfsburg, Lacroix, who has one year left on his deal, has featured in 129 games in all competitions.

The Frenchman’s links to Selhurst Park come at the same time Palace have rejected a fourth bid from Newcastle United for England international Marc Guehi.