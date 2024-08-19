Crystal Palace have been handed a huge boost in their hopes of keeping hold of Eberechi Eze.

After losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, Eze, 26, has become the Eagles’ most important player.

After being included in England’s final 26-man squad for this summer’s EUROs in Germany, the 26-year-old, whose Palace deal has a £68 million (including add-ons) release clause, has seen his stock rise with two of England’s biggest clubs now interested in signing him.

Crystal Palace in control of Eberechi Eze future

Both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to have Eze on their transfer shortlists but have so far failed to back their interest up with a formal offer.

And now, according to a report from The Sun, having stalled in their pursuits, Palace are in a more advantageous negotiating position after Eze’s release clause recently expired.

The 26-year-old can now only leave Selhurst Park when Palace’s valuation is met, and considering teams’ reluctance to meet his £60 +8 million release clause, could mean the London-born playmaker continues with the Eagles for the foreseeable.

Eze’s contract, which, according to Spotrac, sees him earn £100,000-per week, is set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Since joining the club from QPR in 2020, Eze, who is represented by leading agency CAA Base, has scored 26 goals and registered 17 assists in 125 games in all competitions.