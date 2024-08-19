Bid submitted: Premier League club looking to hijack Man United deal with £20m offer

Fulham are in the market for a new central midfielder and the London club have submitted a £20m bid plus add-ons for Burnley midfielder and Man United target Sander Berge.

Marco Silva is looking to replace Joao Palhinha in his squad after the Portuguese talent departed for Bayern Munich this summer.

Fulham’s top target appears to be Man United’s Scott McTominay and according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, talks are ongoing between the two Premier League clubs over the midfielder but they have yet to come to an agreement over a transfer fee.

The Manchester outfit are believed to be happy to keep the Scotland international for the 2024/25 campaign, given his importance to Erik ten Hag last season, and will only consider offers if the 27-year-old makes it clear he wants to go.

It remains to be seen if McTominay opts for a new challenge away from Old Trafford but with so little time left in the transfer window, Fulham have started working on alternative targets.

According to Sky Sports, the Cottagers have submitted a £20m bid plus add-ons for Burnley’s Sander Berge, who is also a target for Man United.

Fulham make the first move for Man United target Sander Berge

Berge looks set to leave Burnley this summer as there is strong interest in the midfielder from the Premier League. Fulham have made the first move for the Norway star but it remains to be seen if Man United will now respond.

The 26-year-old is on the Red Devils’ list of midfield targets should they fail to land PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

However, there may be some good news for Fulham as it has been reported on Monday by Manchester World that the English giants have made progress in their attempt to sign the Uruguay international.

This would see Man United lose interest in Berge, allowing the London club to have a free run at the Burnley star.