Gary Linker believes Arsenal should sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney and described the striker as “super talented.”

Toney, who has one year left on his contract was left out of the Brentford squad for their 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday despite wanting to play.

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi side Al-Ahli who reportedly had an offer of £35m rejected last week with the Bees thought to value Toney at around £50-£60m.

Lineker urges Arsenal to sign Toney

Surprisingly Toney doesn’t appear to have a lot of options on the table as transfer deadline day looms.

The England international was strongly linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea in January, whilst there were links with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham earlier this summer but nothing has materialised.

However, England legend Lineker believes Arsenal should sign Toney to help boost their bid to win the Premier League.

“I like Ivan Toney a lot,” he told The Rest is Football.

“I think he’s super talented and gives you something completely different from what else they’ve got.

“He’s a real threat and technically a really good footballer so I think he would fit in at Arsenal.

“Once you’re at the stage where a player is left out, the writing does appear to be on the wall.”

It appears unlikely that Arsenal will sign a striker with Mikel Arteta seemingly happy with his options of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners were strongly linked with a move for Benjamin Sesko before he decided to stay put at RB Leipzig and there have been loose links with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, but nothing of any substance.

Not signing a striker would be a risk and it will require Jesus to step up along with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, but you can’t help but feel a proven goalscorer would take the Gunners from challengers to winners.