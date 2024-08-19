Video: Gary Neville left mesmerised by “unbelievable” Tottenham star vs Leicester City

Tottenham took the lead in their Premier League opener against Leicester City courtesy of a Pedro Porro goal and the full-back’s performance in the opening 45 minutes left Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville mesmerised.

The 24-year-old has been given license to roam high up the pitch from his right-back role and it has caused Leicester a host of problems.

This was often seen from the defender last season but Neville said at halftime that he was mesmerised by the positions Porro takes up and was very impressed with the run full-back made for his goal, labelling the actions of the Spaniard as “unbelievable”.

Watch: Gary Neville full of praise for Tottenham’s Pedro Porro