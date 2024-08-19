Barcelona star’s camp exploring options amid Manchester City transfer links

Manchester City
Posted by

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan could reportedly have a serious chance of leaving the club after just one season as options are being explored before the end of this summer’s transfer deadline.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano‘s latest post on X, while it’s also been reported by Cadena SER that the Germany international could even be open to returning to Manchester City, just a year after swapping the Etihad Stadium for the Nou Camp.

Romano doesn’t specifically mention Gundogan possibly going back to Man City, but it seems we can’t rule out seeing the 33-year-old quit Barca in a slightly surprising move given that he spent just one season with the club.

See below for the latest details from Romano…

Gundogan’s final season at City was a memorable one as he was one of their best performers as they won the treble, so one imagines he’d be warmly welcomed back even if he didn’t quite show his best form in his short time in La Liga.

City might not be too keen to sign an ageing player, but it also seems clear that Gundogan is someone who’s good enough to make an exception for.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle decide to offload 22-year-old before deadline day
Spurs dealt blow in pursuit of Premier League ace as key contract detail emerges
Manager urges goal machine not to join Aston Villa

Barcelona fans won’t be too happy with this, but it perhaps might be a good idea for them to also consider Gundogan’s age and try to move on and rebuild around someone different in the middle of the park.

Could Ilkay Gundogan return to Manchester City?

Last season was a pretty disappointing one for Barca overall, and they’ll hope things can improve under new manager Hansi Flick, who had seemingly been keen to keep Gundogan.

That all seems up in the air now, however, so this will be an interesting story to keep an eye on, and City fans will no doubt feel a sense of excitement at the prospect of potentially welcoming a club legend back.

More Stories Ilkay Gundogan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.