Video: Delicious ball from England international leads to Tottenham’s first goal of the season

Tottenham took the lead in their opening Premier League match with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium courtesy of a goal from Pedro Porro.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are looking to get off to a good start to their 2024/25 campaign with many Spurs fans looking forward to what the season may potentially bring under their Australian coach.

The North London club battered Leicester in the opening 30 minutes of their Premier League clash and were rewarded for their pressure as a lovely ball from James Maddison was headed in by Pedro Porro.

The England international missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024 and that may have lit a fire under the 27-year-old for the new season.

Watch: James Maddison’s delicious cross for Tottenham’s opener vs Leicester City

