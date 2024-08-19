Leicester City returned to the Premier League with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Monday night and Jamie Vardy was up to some old tricks at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were dominated by Spurs for the majority of the game and after going behind in the first half, Steve Cooper’s men drew level in the second 45 through a Jamie Vardy header.

The 37-year-old reminded everyone that he is a lethal goalscorer and that was not the only attribute he showcased as the Englishman was back trolling opposition fans.

Vardy, a Premier League winner with Leicester in 2016, reminded Tottenham fans as he walked off of the pitch that the Foxes have won the title once, while Spurs’ trophy drought continues. Football fans loved watching the Englishman do this type of stuff the last time he was in the Premier League and can look forward to another season of it.

Watch: Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy trolls Tottenham fans during Premier League opener

Jamie Vardy is well and truly back in the Premier League ? pic.twitter.com/UDDHlGd65a — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 19, 2024