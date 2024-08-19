Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 31-year-old left-back is a man in demand and clubs like Villarreal, Sevilla and Valencia have registered their interest in signing him. According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are prepared to cash in on the player and they are ready to let him leave on loan or permanently.

Moreno was a squad player for the West Midlands club last season and he started just 10 league games. Moreno is clearly not a key part of their plans going forward, and therefore it is no surprise that Aston Villa are prepared to sell him this summer. They could use the proceeds from his departure to improve their squad.

Aston Villa will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they need more quality in the side. Emery needs to bring in players who will help them improve and match up to the European elite.

La Liga return would be ideal for Alex Moreno

Meanwhile, Moreno has extensive experience of playing in La Liga and it is no surprise that the likes of Villarreal, Sevilla and Valencia are prepared to provide him with an exit route. He could prove to be a key player for them this season.

The 31-year-old defender is capable of operating operating as a wingback as well as a winger. He will contribute at both ends of the pitch and he could prove to be a useful addition.

The defender is at the peak of his powers and he will want to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Aston Villa is unlikely to benefit him, and the player is keen on the move as well.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The opportunity to return to Spain will be quite tempting for him and the likes of Villarreal, Sevilla and Valencia will be attractive destinations.