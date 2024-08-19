Report reveals the severity of Leicester City’s point deduction punishment

Leicester City’s hope of surviving in the Premier League could be seriously damaged by the point deduction punishment they are facing.

According to The Sun, the Foxes are facing two separate point deduction punishments for breaking spending rules.

The former Premier League champions were relegated in 2023 but it only took them one season to earn a promotion back to the Premier League by winning the Championship title.

All the positivity around the club after winning promotion is now fading away as they prepare for a harsh punishment from the Premier League.

According to HITC, Leicester City are expecting at least a six point penalty this season, which could make their survival in the Premier League difficult.

After losing manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea and key player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the same club, they are facing another setback and this one could have a long term effect at the club.

Everton suffered a similar punishment last season when the Toffees faced two point deduction punishments, however, they still managed to stay in the Premier League against all the odds.

Steve Cooper’s team will kick off their Premier League campaign with a difficult match against Tottenham on Monday night.

Leicester City are set for a difficult start to the new season

The Foxes will be without attacking duo Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka due to injuries which is going to make their start to the season even tougher.

Clubs have been warned that their poor financial situation and their failure to follow the spending rules will now be heavily punished.

The likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa were on the wrong side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and in order to comply with the rules, they had to sell some of their players.

Leicester have broken the rules and now they will have to face the harsh punishment coming their way.