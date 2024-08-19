Leicester City vs Tottenham confirmed team news: Dominic Solanke ready for Spurs debut

Leicester City kick off their return to the Premier League by hosting Tottenham at the King Power Stadium on Monday night who are looking to begin a special campaign under Ange Postecoglou.

The North London outfit experienced a lot of progress under the Australian coach last season and made a flying start to their Premier League campaign, which they will hope to replicate over the coming weeks. However, Spurs dropped off towards the end of the term and ultimately finished the season in fifth.

Nevertheless, Tottenham played some of the most exciting football in the English top flight and some key additions over the summer could see the London team take a big step forward.

Fans of Spurs will hope this is the season that sees their trophy drought end and it begins on Monday night against Leicester.

Postecoglou has picked a team of Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke and Son to take on the Foxes, who will be tricky opponents as they return to Premier League life.

New signing Dominic Solanke starts for Tottenham having made the switch from Bournemouth this month and it is the first time to see how the English striker may fit in at his new club following an impressive 2023/24 campaign.

Confirmed Tottenham XI

As for Leicester, following their success in the Championship last season, it has been a difficult summer for the Foxes as they lost their manager Enzo Maresca and their best player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea.

Steve Cooper had taken charge of the club for their return to the Premier League and this has been viewed as a solid appointment for the 2016 champions given the Welsh coach’s experience in the division with Nottingham Forest.

The 2024/25 campaign is expected to be a tough one for Leicester and they kick it off against a strong opponent in Tottenham.

Copper has picked a team of Hermansen, Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Kristiansen, Winks, Buonanotte, Ndidi, De Cordova-Reid, Fatawu and Vardy to face Spurs and a win over the North London club could be key to a positive season for everyone at the King Power Stadium.

Confirmed Leicester City XI