Video: Leicester’s Jamie Vardy stuns Tottenham on Premier League return

Leicester City unexpectedly drew level with Tottenham in their Premier League opener on Monday night thanks to a Jamie Vardy goal after the North London club completely dominated for 55 minutes. 

The striker headed the ball in from close range to send the King Power wild as the leveller was totally unexpected.

Ange Postecoglou’s men took the lead in the first half through Pedro Porro but the game could easily be 3-0 to the North London club. However, Spurs never took their chances and were punished by Vardy.

The goal was the 37-year-old’s 138th in the English top flight and the Foxes legend has made the perfect start to another year in the division.

