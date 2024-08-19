Liverpool view Premier League defender as ideal signing before transfer deadline

Liverpool have started the new season in fine fashion after beating Ipswich Town 2-0 in their first match of the season.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah made sure that Arne Slot is off to a perfect start to his Liverpool career.

The Reds looked comfortable throughout the match and could have won with a bigger margin.

There is still no sign of a new player arriving at the club soon despite the Reds identifying their transfer targets.

After getting rejected by Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, the Merseyside club have shifted their focus to other targets.

According to Fichajes, they have identified Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as the long term defensive partner of Ibrahima Konate.

Newcastle United are also chasing the Palace defender but they have failed to sign the England international defender despite making four bids for him.

The report has stated that Palace value the defender at around £75m and if Liverpool want to sign him, they would have to pay a fee similar to what they paid for Virgil Van Dijk.

The Dutchman has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and the Reds are preparing for life without him.

Van Dijk has turned 33-years-old and Liverpool have already made a plan to replace him and they view Guehi as the perfect option to replace him.

Liverpool face competition from Newcastle to sign Marc Guehi

The England international impressed for the Three Lions this summer at the Euros and his fine performances have not gone unnoticed.

It is only a matter of time before he gets his big move but Liverpool cannot waste time to secure his services as Newcastle are focusing on getting the deal done soon.

Guehi has shown he is reliable and at such as young age, has gained enough experience in the Premier League to start for a top club.