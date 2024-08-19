“I still expect Liverpool” – Fabrizio Romano issues encouraging transfer update

Liverpool fans have been disappointed with their transfer business this summer.

The Reds have been the only team in Europe’s top five leagues not to sign a player in the transfer window.

They have been linked with moves for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi this summer.

The latter rejected a move to Anfield and preferred to stay with his boyhood club, surprising the Reds with his decision.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool started their Premier League season with a convincing 2-0 win against Ipswich Town, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

At the moment, Slot’s team are not closer to sign any player but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has some encouraging update about their transfer business.

“I think it’s still an open situation at Liverpool [for transfers]. I would not rule out Liverpool going in the market. They always keep repeating in public and private that they will only invest in players if they are 100% convinced,” the journalist spoke on the Here We Go podcast.

“Otherwise they believe they have a very good squad full of talented players for the future.

“Liverpool are not desperate to sign players, but movement is still there in terms of contact with agents, contact with clubs.

“So Liverpool are still moving. In case there will be opportunities in the final two weeks, I still expect Liverpool to do something on the market.”

Despite having a good squad, the Reds could still enter the market to sign new players.

Liverpool need to strengthen their defense and midfield

Their performance last season showed that they need a new and reliable centre-back to partner Virgil Van Dijk in defense.

The Liverpool manager feels the team needs a new number 6, which is why he targeted a move for Zubimendi.

There are positions that they can strengthen this summer and the squad needs that introduction of fresh faces but with just 11 days left in the transfer window to shut down, they have to act quickly to bring new players.