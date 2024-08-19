Exclusive: Man City keen to extend Guardiola’s contract as one club ready to double his wages

Manchester City are ready to offer Pep Guardiola a new contract to continue as manager at the Etihad Stadium until 2027 amid interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, CaughtOffside understands.

Guardiola has been a huge success at Man City, winning a remarkable four Premier League titles in a row, on top of other major honours such as the Champions League and the FA Cup during his time in English football.

The Spanish tactician’s current deal expires in 2025, and it remains to be seen if he will commit to staying with City beyond then, though the club are keen to try to tie him down for a bit longer.

There is the major threat, however, of the huge money on offer in Saudi, with sources telling CaughtOffside that one club could even offer to double what Guardiola is currently earning.

City would also be willing to offer the 53-year-old a salary increase if he extends his stay for a further two years, and they hope to get a response from their manager by Christmas, CaughtOffside understands.

Guardiola could be impossible to replace for Man City

It will be interesting to see what Guardiola decides to do, but it could be that he’ll soon feel he’s achieved all he can with his current club, having already stayed a lot longer at the Etihad Stadium than he did at previous clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Few in the game can point to the kind of success Guardiola has enjoyed, as he will surely leave the Premier League with the reputation as perhaps the greatest manager of all time.

It would be a shame to see Guardiola leave Europe as he could surely work his magic at another top club or perhaps a national team, but at the same time it would be difficult to begrudge him the chance to take a big pay day with a Saudi side.