Man City looking to complete club legend’s sensational return as contact made with player’s camp

Man City have made contact with Ilkay Gundogan’s camp over a potential return for the midfielder as Barcelona are looking to offload the 33-year-old before the summer transfer window shuts.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Premier League champions and their manager Pep Guardiola are happy to have the German back at the Etihad Stadium and have made contact with the player’s representatives to get a deal done over the next two weeks.

Gundogan has been informed by Barcelona that he is allowed to leave the La Liga giants, which has led to the midfielder’s camp exploring the market for new challenges, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

The 33-year-old was willing to stay at Barca but could now find himself back at Man City or in the Middle East as Saudi Arabian and Qatari clubs have shown interest.

Gundogan is under contract at Barcelona until 2026 after he hit the appearance requirements last season to extend his two-year deal by 12 months. The Spanish giants are under no pressure to sell the veteran star, therefore, this decision is a strange one with just a few days remaining in the transfer window.

Could Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan return to Man City?

Gundogan returning to Man City would be one of the stories of the transfer window as the German is a legend at the Premier League champions. The 33-year-old spent seven years with the Manchester outfit between 2016 and 2023, winning everything alongside Guardiola.

The midfielder was the captain for City’s historic 2022/23 treble-winning season and fans of the English giants will be over the moon at the possibility of his return.

It remains to be seen if Gundogan chooses to return to Man City and if he does, the Premier League champions are getting a player who is still top-class despite turning 34 in October.