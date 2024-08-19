Man United’s negotiations to sell Jadon Sancho reach ‘advanced stage’

Despite recently reintegrating him back into their first team, Manchester United could reportedly still part ways with Jadon Sancho before the close of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old looked to have ruined his United career after a public falling out with manager Erik Ten Hag led to the winger being shipped out on loan.

Spending the second half season back with former club Borussia Dortmund, Sancho did well with the Black and Yellows. The German club reached the Champions League final before losing out to eventual champions and 15-time winners, Real Madrid.

However, now back with United but unlikely to become a key figure in Ten Hag’s plans, Sancho, who, according to Spotrac, earns £250,00-per week, is a candidate to leave Old Trafford before the August 30th transfer deadline.

Borussia Dortmund close to re-signing Jadon Sancho

And although rumoured to have been in talks with PSG earlier in the window, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the London-born wide-attacker has another option available to him — to re-join Dortmund.

The outlet claims United and Dortmund’s negotiations for Sancho have reached an ‘advanced stage’ with the England international seemingly close to returning to his old stomping ground.

The summer window of 2021 saw the Red Devils pay Dortmund a reported £73 million for Sancho — a figure the Premier League giants know they’ll never be able to recoup, regardless of how these current talks end.

During his three years at Old Trafford, Sancho, who has also represented England on 23 occasions, has directly contributed to just 18 goals in 83 games in all competitions.