Sky Sports reporter says Man United happy to keep 10 goal star despite exit talks

Man United are in talks with Fulham over the transfer of Scott McTominay but the Manchester club are happy to keep the Scotland star if he doesn’t want to leave Old Trafford.

Fulham have been pushing for the 27-year-old throughout the current transfer window and have already seen two bids rejected by Man United for McTominay. According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, talks remain ongoing over the midfielder but the two English clubs have yet to come to an agreement over a transfer fee.

Man United are believed to be happy to keep McTominay for the 2024/25 campaign, given his importance to Erik ten Hag last season and will only consider offers if the Scotland star makes it clear he wants to go.

The midfielder has spent his entire career at Man United and last season was one of his best as the academy graduate scored 10 goals and assisted a further three across 43 appearances for the Red Devils.

It remains to be seen if McTominay makes it clear that he wants a new challenge as the Scotland star is not going to be a starter at Old Trafford for the current campaign and his minutes will be reduced further should the Manchester club successfully bring in a new midfielder before the transfer window shuts.

Fulham remain keen on signing Man United’s Scott McTominay

It doesn’t look like Fulham are giving up on McTominay as they continue to try and replace Joao Palhinha who left the Cottagers this summer to join Bayern Munich.

A transfer to the London club could benefit the Man United star’s career as he will receive regular minutes and will get to work under a top coach in Marco Silva. Playing regularly in the Premier League should be the priority for the Scotland international but that is easier said than done given that the midfielder has spent his whole career at Old Trafford.

The transfer would benefit everyone involved as McTominay would get more minutes, Fulham get the player they want and Man United receive a transfer fee that they can put towards the signing of PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

However, this deal seems to be in the hands of the 27-year-old, who will need to make a decision soon.