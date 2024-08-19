Man United not giving up on top target as Erik ten Hag desperate to strengthen key area

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has been desperate to strengthen his midfield throughout the summer transfer window and the Manchester club are not giving up on Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

The Premier League giants have been linked to the Uruguay star for the majority of the summer and have already agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old. However, the Ligue 1 champions have been unwilling to budge from their asking price, a number the Red Devils are currently not prepared to meet.

Man United are still pursuing Ugarte and according to Manchester World, the English giants have made progress in their attempt to sign the Uruguay international.

United are pushing to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts and received a good sign last Friday as the 23-year-old was left out of the PSG squad for the French giants’ season opener against Le Harve.

The Premier League club believe a deal can be finalised and that is not the only position they could look to strengthen, with the reporting stating that Ten Hag could also look for a new left-back given the injury issues of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Why are Man United eager to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte?

Midfield is one of the weaker areas of Ten Hag’s squad and last year the Dutch coach watched Casemiro struggle massively at the heart of his team. The Brazilian has started the new season off positively with two decent performances but at the age of 32, the former Real Madrid star cannot play every match.

Ugarte would help ease this burden and is likely to be an improvement on Casemiro given his ability to get around the pitch. The Uruguay star was a key player for PSG last summer and it remains to be seen at what price will they allow the midfielder to leave.

Man United continue to work on the deal and it is one Ten Hag would love to see get over the line.