Man United involved in talks with Premier League side over midfielder transfer

Manchester United and Fulham have re-opened talks to discuss the transfer of midfielder Scott McTominay.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Fulham have revived their interest in the Man United midfielder and the clubs are discussing details around the transfer of the midfielder.

Fulham have already seen two bids get rejected for the Man United midfielder and they were not expected to make another move for the Scotland international.

However, the Cottagers are now expected to make an improved offer for the midfielder if talks go positively between both the clubs.

McTominay is expected to leave Man United for some time now after the midfielder has lost his place in the starting line up under manager Erik ten Hag.

He was used mostly as a substitute last season and also started on the bench in Man United’s first Premier League match of the season, a 1-0 win against Fulham.

The midfielder had been linked with a move to Italian giants Napoli recently but nothing has progressed on that front.

Scott McTominay has no future at Man United

He is keen to stay in the Premier League and continue his career in England, giving Fulham hope of securing his services.

With Man United looking for a new midfield signing this summer, McTominay will fall further down the pecking order.

To get playing time this season, his career needs a move away from Old Trafford and Fulham are ready to present that opportunity to him.

After spending all his career at Man United, the Scottish midfielder is edging closer to leaving the club to start a new chapter.