Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has ruled out Manchester United moving for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell or Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The Red Devils have been pretty busy so far in this window, adding two exciting young talents in the form of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, whilst also bringing in both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

It seems the deals for Yoro and De Ligt will be enough for Man Utd in defence, with Romano telling the United Stand that he can’t see them signing another central defender when asked about the possibility of trying again for Branthwaite…

"I don't think #mufc will sign another centre back." [@FabrizioRomano asked about Jarrad Branthwaite, United Stand YT] pic.twitter.com/tJy4VIHrkt — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 19, 2024

United have also been linked with Chilwell, but it seems Romano isn’t at all convinced that Chelsea’s terms would be suitable, so it looks hard to see that one happening any time soon.

#mufc are not expected to do a deal for Ben Chilwell. Chelsea want a permanent sale but United aren't expected to do that. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT] pic.twitter.com/Jxh9ypLgKi — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 19, 2024

Chilwell is surely out of the first-team picture at Chelsea now, with Marc Cucurella starting ahead of him in the defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

It will be interesting to see where Chilwell ends up next, even if it probably won’t be United, as one imagines CFC will be open to letting him go and he should be someone who has plenty of admirers in the Premier League and other top leagues.

United fans will perhaps be a bit disappointed that it looks unlikely to sign these two England internationals, though there’s also not that much of a need for either of them.

Erik ten Hag’s side could probably do with midfielders or attacking players now, with the defence more or less sorted after the arrivals of Yoro, De Ligt and Mazraoui.

Manuel Ugarte could be the ideal midfield signing for United and has been linked multiple times, with PSG likely to benefit from letting the Uruguay international go.