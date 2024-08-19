Manager urges goal machine not to join Aston Villa

Aston Villa are working on a deal to bring Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to the club.

The west Midlands club are looking to sign a new striker despite already having the options of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran at the club.

Unai Emery is keen to further strengthen his squad this summer and he has identified the Blues attacker as one of his targets.

However, they face competition from Napoli to sign the Belgian attacker.

As per Corriere dello Sport, reported by Sport Witness, the Premier League club are willing to pay more than Napoli to sign the striker.

This has forced Napoli manager Antonio Conte to step in and stop Villa from signing Lukaku, according to journalist Ciro Venerato, relayed by CalcioNapoli24.

The attacker has played under Conte at Inter Milan and under his leadership, he guided the Italian giants to win the Serie A.

He played his best football under Conte and it is not a surprise to see him favour a move to Napoli over Aston Villa.

According to the journalist, Conte has asked the player not to join Aston Villa as he is working towards bringing the player to Napoli.

It remains to be seen if the Italian manager will be successful in blocking Lukaku’s move to Villa or not.