Arsenal could seal £30m signing this week, plus what it means for Thomas Partey & Declan Rice

Arsenal could finally make progress on the £30million Mikel Merino transfer deal this week, according to Charles Watts as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

Watts says it looks like Arsenal will be getting a good deal bringing Merino in for just £30m, with the Gunners expert describing the Spain international as an ‘excellent’ player, while it’s also a good sale for Real Sociedad as he has just a year left on his contract.

Mikel Arteta already has plenty of options in midfield, and it looks like Merino’s arrival could shake things up a bit, with less playing time for Thomas Partey, while Declan Rice could move into a more defensive role than the one he played for much of last season.

Rice is capable of playing well in a variety of roles, but he could be an important upgrade on Partey in that number 6 position, with the Ghana international proving quite injury prone in recent times and also occasionally suffering some lapses of concentration.

Merino transfer update from Arsenal expert Charles Watts

“This could be the week that the Mikel Merino deal finally takes a big step forward. I’ve been on holiday for the past fortnight and when I went away my information was the deal was on, but there was still plenty of negotiating left to do to sort out all the final details and how it would be structured. Now I’m back, the story isn’t that much different,” Watts said.

“It’s always just been about the two clubs agreeing on a deal that works for the pair of them. Sociedad are obviously losing a major player in Merino and although there has always been an acceptance at the club that he would be allowed to go this summer due to his contract status, they were never just going to give him away.

“His performances for Spain at the Euros also strengthened their position a bit so they have been holding out to get a fee and a deal structure that works for them and that has obviously seen things drag on a bit longer than Arsenal and certainly Mikel Arteta would have wanted.

“There’s no doubt Arteta would have liked to have Merino on board earlier than this, but he has had to remain patient while discussions between the clubs have remained ongoing. But the deal now looks close and I expect things to move forward this week ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“I can’t say yet what the final fee will end up being, but it looks like being around the £30million mark, which in today’s market does not seem excessive. It looks like being a good deal for Arsenal, who will be getting an excellent player who will really strengthen their midfield options, but it also looks like being a good one for Sociedad given Merino is now into the final year of his current contract.”

Partey not currently close to transfer away

Watts added: “It’s going to be really interesting to see what Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans are for his midfield should the Merino deal go through as expected. Thomas Partey started in the holding role against Wolves at the weekend, with Declan Rice again playing in a more advanced role alongside Martin Odegaard.

“I do think that if Merino arrives, it will be Partey who will ultimately see his role in the side drop off a bit. Looking at how Arsenal set up, Merino looks tailor made for the left eight role that Rice is currently playing in. Arsenal have been looking for a long-term answer to that position after the Kai Havertz experiment failed. Rice has played well there since Havertz has been moved up front, but Merino naturally looks a better fit in that position.

“It might take a few weeks as he is given time to settle in, but I would be surprised if that’s not where Arteta uses him long-term, with Rice then dropping back into the No.6 role that we saw him start last season in.

“I don’t really see Partey moving on now. Arsenal have been open to him leaving for each of the past two summers, but they have not received any offers that have been deemed suitable. There has been interest from Saudi Arabia, but it’s never materialised into anything concrete.”