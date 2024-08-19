Midfielder pushing for Leeds United move before deadline day

After a poor start to the new season, Leeds United are looking to add more quality to their squad in the transfer window.

The Whites have started the season with three defeats and they have to make big decisions soon if they want to save their season.

They were close to getting promoted to the Premier League last season but their form in the final stage of the season completely changed everything for them.

On and off the pitch, they have struggled since that and if they do not add more quality to the squad, they could struggle even more.

FC Köln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic is the latest player they are targeting to sign this summer and after seeing their bid rejected for the player, the player could now push for a move to Elland Road.

Kicker and Liga Zwei have reported that the player, who missed his team’s match at the weekend due to an injury, is pushing for a move away from the club.

Koln have no intention to sell the midfielder as they want players who can push for a charge to get promoted to the Bundesliga after they were relegated last season.

The midfielder can play as a number 8, something the Whites lack at this point.

With the transfer window close to shutting down, they cannot waste any more time in adding more players to their squad.